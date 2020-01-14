ROMA

Aereo caduto in Iran, tra i passeggeri anche un tifoso iraniano della Roma

Martedì 14 Gennaio 2020

La Roma con il suo account inglese su Twitter ha ricordato un suo tifoso iraniano, Iman Aghabali, deceduto sull'aereo ucraino abbattuto la scorsa settimana a Teheran. La società, nell'apprendere la notizia, scrive di essere vicina alla famiglia e agli amici della vittima

Aereo caduto in Iran, primi arresti. Rohani: «Tribunale speciale per punire i responsabili»
Aereo abbattuto in Iran, la buona sorte degli italiani partiti in scia al volo colpito
Attacco Iran, le nuove sanzioni Usa: colpiti acciaio e 8 leader del regime
 

