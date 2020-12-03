Live Milan-Celtic ore 18.55 la Diretta Le formazioni

Il Milan ospita il Celtic: è in ballo la qualificazione ai sedicesimi di finale di Europa League.
Le formazioni:
MILAN (4-2-3-1) Probabile formazione: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Krunic; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Hauge; Rebic. All. Pioli
CELTIC (4-2-3-1) Probabile formazione: Bain; Frimpong, Ajer, Jullien, Laxalt; Brown, McGregor; Ntcham, Christie, Elyounoussi; Edouard. All. Lennon
