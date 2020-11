Jimenez, media inglesi "il giocatore è cosciente e risponde alle cure"

16' | #ARS 0-0 #WOL

Raul Jimenez is stretchered from the field after he and David Luiz clash heads inside the Wolves box. Fabio Silva comes on in his place.

We will bring you more information on Raul as soon as we have it. #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/qw2Tqk932m

— Wolves (@Wolves) November 29, 2020