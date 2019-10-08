Schweinsteiger si ritira: ha vinto il mondiale nel 2014 e 15 titoli con il Bayern

Sport > Calcio > News
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2019
Bastian Schweinsteiger saluta il calcio, a soli 35 anni. Il tedesco, ex campione del mondo, ha posto fine alla propria carriera che lo ha visto trionfare soprattutto col Bayern Monaco. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso Bastian su Twitter due giorni dopo la sua ultima partita con il club americano Chicago Fire come riporta l'agenzia Dpa. Schweinsteiger era passato alla Mls, il massimo campionato di calcio per club statunitensi e canadesi, nel 2017 per chiudere la carriera. Col Bayern il centrocampista aveva vinto otto campionati tedeschi e sette coppe di Germania. Campione del mondo lo era diventato nel 2014 in Brasile con la nazionale di cui poi era stato per due anni capitano.


<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Time has now come: I would like to thank both, you and my teams <a href="https://twitter.com/FCBayern?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCBayern</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/ManUtd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManUtd</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoFire</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/DFB_Team?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DFB_Team</a> and of course <a href="https://twitter.com/AnaIvanovic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnaIvanovic</a> and my family for their support!<br><br>Thank you! <a href="https://t.co/jNSrXGNpxF">pic.twitter.com/jNSrXGNpxF</a></p>&mdash; Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) <a href="https://twitter.com/BSchweinsteiger/status/1181570718548598784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>


© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

﻿Come fa a trovare un bagno l’autista del bus notturno

di Pietro Piovani

SMART CITY ROMA

SPORT

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

Roma Omnia Vatican Card

Visita i Musei Vaticani, la Cappella Sistina e San Pietro senza stress. Salta la fila e risparmia

Prenota adesso la tua visita a Roma

promo

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE