Schweinsteiger si ritira: ha vinto il mondiale nel 2014 e 15 titoli con il Bayern

Bastian Schweinsteiger saluta il calcio, a soli 35 anni. Il tedesco, ex campione del mondo, ha posto fine alla propria carriera che lo ha visto trionfare soprattutto col Bayern Monaco. Lo ha annunciato lo stesso Bastian su Twitter due giorni dopo la sua ultima partita con il club americano Chicago Fire come riporta l'agenzia Dpa. Schweinsteiger era passato alla Mls, il massimo campionato di calcio per club statunitensi e canadesi, nel 2017 per chiudere la carriera. Col Bayern il centrocampista aveva vinto otto campionati tedeschi e sette coppe di Germania. Campione del mondo lo era diventato nel 2014 in Brasile con la nazionale di cui poi era stato per due anni capitano.





<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Time has now come: I would like to thank both, you and my teams <a href="https://twitter.com/FCBayern?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCBayern</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/ManUtd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManUtd</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoFire</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/DFB_Team?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DFB_Team</a> and of course <a href="https://twitter.com/AnaIvanovic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnaIvanovic</a> and my family for their support!<br><br>Thank you! <a href="https://t.co/jNSrXGNpxF">pic.twitter.com/jNSrXGNpxF</a></p>— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) <a href="https://twitter.com/BSchweinsteiger/status/1181570718548598784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

