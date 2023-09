Missili Storm Shadow, attacco alla Marina russa. Ecco perché la flotta è allo stremo (e come può cambiare la guerra)

BREAKING:



Ukraine confirms that it managed to kill the Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, in its double Storm Shadow missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol.



Ukraine killed 34 Russian officers and wounded another 105 in the strike.

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 25, 2023