Premier League, De Bruyne rinnova con il City fino al 2025: l'annuncio del club

Il centrocampista Kevin De Bruyne ha rinnovato il contratto con il Manchester City fino al 30 giugno 2025. Lo ha annunciato il club capolista della Premier League su Twitter. La notizia arriva all'indomani dell'andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League che ha visto i citizens avere la meglio in casa per 2-1 sul Borussia Dortmund, match nel quale il 29enne belga ha realizzato un gol.

Champions League, vittorie per Real Madrid e City

