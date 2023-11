Dieta 90-30-50, come dimagrire 7 chili prima di Natale: i cibi da evitare (e viceversa), i consigli dell'esperta

Si avvicinano le feste e se per molti si tratta del periodo giusto per accantonare brevemente piani alimentari e diete e dedicarsi alle abbuffate in famiglia, c'è chi vede già lo spettro di Capodanno dietro l'angolo e ha paura di non sentirsi a proprio agio in quell'abito comprato proprio per l'occasione. Oltre a ricordare che il nero sfina, si può seguire il consiglio di una dietista certificata e registrata che propone il metodo 90-30-50, quello con cui è riuscita a perdere quasi 7kg in due mesi. Vediamo di cosa si tratta e come funziona.

With my 90-30-50 method, I have been able to lose 15 pounds in 2 months & keep it off for over a year now! Here is the full breakdown of the 90-30-50 method 👇🏻 ✅ 90 grams of protein *minimum* per day ✅ 30 grams of fiber daily ✅ 50 grams healthy fats daily