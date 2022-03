Mariupol, attacco al teatro: dal satellite le immagini della scritta «bambini» nel cortile

Striking satellite imagery taken on Monday of the Mariupol Drama Theatre—hit by an air strike today. 1,200 civilians were sheltering in it. The image shows that the word “children” is written in Russian in large white letters in front of & behind the theatre.

— Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 16, 2022