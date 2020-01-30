Kobe Bryant, il dolore della moglie Vanessa: «Siamo devastati, non immagino la mia vita senza di loro»

«Siamo completamente devastati». Vanessa Laine Bryant, moglie di Kobe Bryant della leggenda del basket Nba morto domenica in un incidente in elicottero con la figlia e altre sette persone, rompe il silenzio e in post su Instagram racconta tutto il proprio dolore. «Io e le mie ragazze vogliamo ringraziare i milioni di persone che hanno mostrato supporto e amore durante questo periodo orribile. Grazie per tutte le preghiere. Ne abbiamo sicuramente bisogno. Siamo completamente devastati dall'improvvisa perdita del mio adorato marito, Kobe, il meraviglioso padre dei nostri figli e della mia bella, dolce Gianna - una figlia amorevole, premurosa e meravigliosa, e una sorella straordinaria di Natalia, Bianka e Capri», si legge nel post.
Kobe Bryant, le comunicazioni con la torre di controllo
Kobe Bryant morto, lui e la moglie avevano un patto: «Mai salire su un elicottero insieme»
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
«Siamo devastati anche per le famiglie che hanno perso i loro cari domenica e condividiamo intimamente il loro dolore», aggiunge Vanessa, che con Kobe aveva stretto un patto: non volare mai insieme sullo stesso elicottero. «Non ci sono abbastanza parole per descrivere il nostro dolore in questo momento. Mi conforto nel sapere che Kobe e Gigi sapevano entrambi che erano così profondamente amati. Siamo stati incredibilmente fortunati ad averli nella nostra vita. Vorrei che fossero qui con noi per sempre», scrive ancora Vanessa, che chiede poi il «rispetto della privacy». «È impossibile immaginare la nostra vita senza di loro. Il nostro amore per loro è infinito. Ma ci svegliamo ogni giorno, cercando di continuare ad andare avanti perché Kobe e la nostra bambina, Gigi, stanno brillando per illuminare la strada. Vorrei solo poterli abbracciare, baciarli», conclude il post che ha raccolto milioni di 'likè e centinaia di migliaia di commenti.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 10:42 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA