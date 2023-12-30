Atp Brisbane, serpente in campo: sospeso il match tra Thiem e McCabe

Serpente in campo, sospeso il match tra Thiem e McCabe
1 Minuto di Lettura
Sabato 30 Dicembre 2023, 10:55 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 10:56
Durante l'incontro di tennis valido per le qualificazioni al torneo Atp di Brisbane tra Dominic Thiem e James McCabe, un serpente è entrato in campo e ha interrotto il gioco per circa 40 minuti. Il rettile è stato avvistato tra i cavi elettrici, costringendo all'intervento di un acchiappa-serpenti. Dopo la rimozione del serpente, Thiem ha vinto il match per 2-1 e ora si prepara ad affrontare l'italiano Zeppieri per guadagnare un posto nel tabellone principale. Il torneo, in attesa del ritorno di Rafa Nadal dopo un anno di stop, inizierà lunedì, e l'unico italiano direttamente ammesso nel main draw è Matteo Arnaldi, che affronterà l'ungherese Marton Fucsovics.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA