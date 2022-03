Ucraina, morta Anastasiia Yalanskaya: giovane attivista per i diritti civili. «Uccisa dai russi mentre guidava a Bucha»

Andriy Piddubny: My colleague, Anastasiia Yalanskaya died yesterday. Nastya was shot dead by Russian troops while driving in Bucha. It was not an accidental shot, the civilian car was shot at point-blank range, there were 2 other people with it, who also died#StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/PyTvVOmB8v

— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 5, 2022