Russia, Putin vuole davvero conquistare Kharkiv? La strategia trappola per attirare Kiev e puntare al vero obiettivo

Russian forces have begun the first stage of an operation in Kharkiv Oblast that advances multiple Russian objectives. Russian forces likely will not seize Kharkiv City. 🧵(1/3)



Available evidence indicates that the initial Russian attacks are reconnaissance in force and not yet… https://t.co/4wY6vXr10Z pic.twitter.com/HhA9qxNqnw

— Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) May 10, 2024