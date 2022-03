Volontario bielorusso si arruola e muore in battaglia: in Ucraina è un eroe (e il suo messaggio commuove i social)

The first Belarusian volunteer died in Ukraine. Ilya Litvin was wounded in the battle for Bucha and was taken to a hospital where he died. On the first day of the war, 24 February, he recorded a video message in which he said that Belarusians will fight alongside Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/vOU4pWQytB

