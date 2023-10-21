Bobby Charlton, l'omaggio della Premier League. Lineker: «Un grande uomo»

La Premier League ha espresso profonda tristezza per la morte di Sir Bobby Charlton, avvenuta all'età di 86 anni. Dal profilo ufficiale X del campionato inglese, il messaggio di condoglianze più sentite alla famiglia e agli amici della stella del football britannico è stato condiviso sui social. «La Premier League è profondamente rattristata dalla notizia della scomparsa di Sir Bobby Charlton, uno dei più grandi giocatori della storia del calcio inglese. I nostri pensieri e le nostre sincere condoglianze vanno alla famiglia e agli amici di Sir Bobby e a tutto il Manchester United"

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/8jMnS3qJIG

— Premier League (@premierleague) October 21, 2023