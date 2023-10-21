Bobby Charlton, l'omaggio della Premier League. Lineker: «Un grande uomo»

La Premier League ha espresso profonda tristezza per la morte di Sir Bobby Charlton, avvenuta all'età di 86 anni. Dal profilo ufficiale X del campionato inglese, il messaggio di condoglianze più sentite alla famiglia e agli amici della stella del football britannico è stato condiviso sui social. «La Premier League è profondamente rattristata dalla notizia della scomparsa di Sir Bobby Charlton, uno dei più grandi giocatori della storia del calcio inglese. I nostri pensieri e le nostre sincere condoglianze vanno alla famiglia e agli amici di Sir Bobby e a tutto il Manchester United"
Anche l'ex attaccante Gary Lineker ha reso omaggio a Bobby Charlton, definendolo un calciatore «veramente meraviglioso e un uomo adorabile». Lineker ha segnato un gol in meno di Charlton per l'Inghilterra, 48 gol rispetto ai 49 del vincitore della Coppa del Mondo nel 1966
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.
Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/8jMnS3qJIG
— Premier League (@premierleague) October 21, 2023
Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died. A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, @ManUtd great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player. He may no longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby. 🙌🏻
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 21, 2023
