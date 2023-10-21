Bobby Charlton, l'omaggio della Premier League. Lineker: «Un grande uomo»

Sabato 21 Ottobre 2023, 17:33 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 17:36

La Premier League ha espresso profonda tristezza per la morte di Sir Bobby Charlton, avvenuta all'età di 86 anni. Dal profilo ufficiale X del campionato inglese, il messaggio di condoglianze più sentite alla famiglia e agli amici della stella del football britannico è stato condiviso sui social. «La Premier League è profondamente rattristata dalla notizia della scomparsa di Sir Bobby Charlton, uno dei più grandi giocatori della storia del calcio inglese. I nostri pensieri e le nostre sincere condoglianze vanno alla famiglia e agli amici di Sir Bobby e a tutto il Manchester United"

Anche l'ex attaccante Gary Lineker ha reso omaggio a Bobby Charlton, definendolo un calciatore «veramente meraviglioso e un uomo adorabile». Lineker ha segnato un gol in meno di Charlton per l'Inghilterra, 48 gol rispetto ai 49 del vincitore della Coppa del Mondo nel 1966

