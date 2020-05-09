Musica, morto Little Richard: scrisse "Tutti Frutti". Tra i padri fondatori del Rock and roll, aveva 87 anni

Se ne va un altro pezzo della storia della musica: è morto Little Richard, uno dei padri fondatori del rock and roll. Aveva 87 anni. Lo riferisce Rolling Stone, citando un comunicato del figlio del musicista di Tutti frutti, Danny Penniman. La causa della morte non è stata specificata. Little Richard - vero nome Richard Danny Penniman - divenne celebre grazie al suo stile travolgente al piano e al suo look trasgressivo nell'America conservatrice degli anni '50. Tra le sue storiche hit, Long Tall Sally, Lucille e Good Golly Miss Molly.

