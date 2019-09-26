Meghan Markle in Sudafrica regala i vestitini di Archie alle mamme malate di Hiv

Meghan Markle lo aveva promesso e lo ha fatto: la Duchessa del Sussex, in tour in Sudafrica con il marito Harry e il piccolo Archie Harrison, ha regalato all'associazione mothers2mothers a Cape Town un borsone pieno di vestiti del figlio di 4 mesi. Si tratta di moltissimi regali che sono stati fatti al piccolo e che Archie, che come tutti i bimbi cresce velocemente, non riuscirebbe a indossare. L'organizzazione mothers2mothers supporta le mamme con l'HIV. E Meghan si è seduta sul tappeto a giocare con i bimbi tra una carezza e un sorriso. «È fantastico poterle condividere con altre famiglie, roba di casa mia che può essere d’aiuto per altre persone. Ti dà il senso della comunità».
