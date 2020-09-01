ULTIMA ORA

Los Angeles, afroamericano ucciso dalla polizia: scoppia la tensione, centinaia in strada

Martedì 1 Settembre 2020
Los Angeles, ucciso un altro afroamericano dalla polizia, scoppia la protesta

Un afroamericano è stato colpito e ucciso dagli agenti della contea di Los Angeles a South Los Angeles. Secondo quanto riferisce la polizia la sparatoria è avvenuta alla fine di un inseguimento e dopo che la vittima avrebbe preso a pugni in faccia uno degli agenti. Nella notte sono scoppiate le proteste e numerosi manifestanti si sono radunati sul luogo della sparatoria con momenti di tensione. 
 



 

