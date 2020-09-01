Los Angeles, afroamericano ucciso dalla polizia: scoppia la tensione, centinaia in strada

Un afroamericano è stato colpito e ucciso dagli agenti della contea di Los Angeles a South Los Angeles. Secondo quanto riferisce la polizia la sparatoria è avvenuta alla fine di un inseguimento e dopo che la vittima avrebbe preso a pugni in faccia uno degli agenti. Nella notte sono scoppiate le proteste e numerosi manifestanti si sono radunati sul luogo della sparatoria con momenti di tensione.



On scene in South Central Los Angeles, where a neighborhood man was killed by sheriff’s deputies. A crowd of more than 50 has gathered around the corner from body, behind police tape and LASD in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/GpPRyiuplm — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 1, 2020

About 75 to 100 demonstrators are gathered near West 109th Place and Budlong Avenue in South L.A. where deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot and killed a Black man earlier today https://t.co/xCnRQq1v6r pic.twitter.com/XQXpwWpR16 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 1, 2020

