Passeggiata spaziale tutta al femminile, Jessica Meir: «Ecco il primo selfie con la tuta»

Gearing up for Friday’s spacewalk to help the ground teams repair one of the battery channels with @Astro_Christina.

. . . first spacesuit selfie, check!✔️

Photos will be much more spectacular once we pass through the hatch. Be sure to watch live: https://t.co/8ggAQFbzAh pic.twitter.com/oXUDnDvLLY

— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 16, 2019