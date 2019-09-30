Meghan Markle incontra le donne più influenti del Sudafrica: «È il momento di fare qualcosa»

Meghan Markle usa la sua voce, ancora una volta, per far sentire quella delle donne che non ne hanno la possibilità. Nel mezzo del suo royal tour in Africa, la Duchessa del Sussex rende noto, attraverso il profilo Instagram ufficiale, di aver preso parte a una serie di incontri con «libere pensatrici», come le chiama lei, che hanno contribuito a riscrivere, in meglio, la storia della condizione femminile nel Continente.

Meghan Markle, omaggio alla studentessa violentata e uccisa in Sudafrica. «È un suo gesto privato»



Si sono sedute insieme giovedì scorso, quando Meghan ha scoperto lati che non conosceva sullo stato dell'arte della legislazione a tutela femminile in Sud Africa. Leader del movimento anti-apartheid, membri del Parlamento, policy makers, professoresse ed educatrici. Le ha riunite proprio tutte. «Mentre mi preparavo a questo viaggio, sul mio cuore pesava particolarmente sapere delle innumerevoli violazioni contro le donne, e volevo passare del tempo sul campo per conoscere la situazione in prima persona», scrive sul profilo Sussex Royal.



All'evento, tra le partecipanti, c'era anche Sophia Williams-De Bruyn, attivista anti-apartheid che, nel 1956, quando aveva solo 18 anni, guidò 20mila donne in una storica marcia verso l'Union Building di Pretoria. Là, si scrisse la storia. Ad oggi, è l'unica organizzatrice del movimento ancora in vita. Tra le altre sedute al tavolo con la Duchessa, anche Nompendulo Mkatshwa, una delle più giovani donne di sempre a sedere tra i banchi del Parlamento, e Mamokgethi Phakeng, la prima donna nera ad ottenere un Phd in matematica nello Stato sud-africano. E su una cosa Meghan è certa: è arrivato il momento di fare qualcosa. «Sedendomi allo stesso tavolo di queste libere pensatrici, era più che ovvio che non è abbastanza sperare in un futuro migliore», ha scritto su Instagram, «alla speranza va accompagnata l'azione».



Prima di questo «incontro tra menti», come lo chiama lei, la Markle aveva già fissato come primo obbiettivo del viaggio la voglia di comprendere e analizzare il perchè di piaghe dilaganti come le violenze di genere. Tra le tappe, la visita al luogo dell'omicidio della 19enne Uyinene Mrwetyana, studentessa stuprata e poi uccisa a Città del Capo, forse da un postino del luogo. Là, ha lasciato un fiocco colorato e un bigliettino con su scritto «Harry e Meghan, 26 settembre 2019». E poi, in lingua Xhosa, il dialetto parlato in quella zona, «Siamo insieme in questa situazione».



La Markle, arrivata nella cittadina di Nyanga, ha tenuto a rendere chiaro a tutti il perchè del suo interesse. «Mentre sono qui con mio marito in quanto membro della Famiglia Reale, voglio che sappiate che per quanto mi riguarda io sono qua perchè madre, moglie, donna di colore e vostra sorella». Altra tappa del suo viaggio, accompagnata dal Principe Harry, è stato l'incontro con un gruppo di donne che hanno potuto istruirsi grazie alla Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) e la sua rete di allunne, la CAMA.



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA