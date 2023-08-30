Imagine Dragons, ecco la canzone "Children of the Sky" dedicata al videogioco Starfield

Il celebre gruppo musicale Imagine Dragons ha pubblicato la canzone "Children of the Sky", dedicata al videogioco Starfield. Questa collaborazione è stata realizzata insieme a Bethesda Softworks in vista del lancio del gioco, previsto per il prossimo 6 settembre 2023. Tuttavia, coloro che hanno acquistato le edizioni deluxe avranno la possibilità di giocare in anteprima a partire dal 1° settembre 2023. "Children of the Sky" non è solo un brano musicale, ma anche un'esperienza visiva grazie al videoclip ufficiale, il quale presenta sequenze di gameplay tratte direttamente da Starfield.

