Elton John difende Harry e Meghan: «Ho fornito io il jet privato per Nizza»

Elton John difende Harry e Meghan dopo le accuse di aver speso troppo per un jet privato che li portasse a Nizza (dopo la vacanza a Ibiza nel resort extralusso). E lo fa con un post su Instagram nel quale rivela che la coppia reale, insieme ad Archie Harrison, è stata ospite a casa sua e che è stato proprio lui a offrire il jet privato sul quale hanno viaggiato, preoccupandosi anche di fare una donazione per ridurre l'impatto ambientale.
«La mamma del principe Harry, la principessa Diana - scrive Elton - era una dei miei più cari amici. Sento l'obbligo di proteggere Harry e la sua famiglia dalle intrusioni della stampa come quelle che hanno contribuito alla morte di sua madre».
Meghan Markle e Harry tornano dalle vacanze extralusso con il jet privato: ecco quanto hanno speso
Harry e Meghan, vacanza a Ibiza da 100mila euro per una settimana
I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™ I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA