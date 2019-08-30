Jack Dorsey, hacker contro l'ad di Twitter: online messaggi razzisti e offensivi

Attacco hacker contro Jack Dorsey, l'amministratore delegato di Twitter. Ad essere violato è stato proprio il profilo Twitter di Dorsey, dove sono stati postati tweet non autorizzati, alcuni dei quali offensivi e contenenti commenti razzisti.



We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened.



«Stiamo indagando», afferma un portavoce di Twitter e recita un "cinguettio" pubblicato dalla società.

.@Jack’s account has been hacked.

The Tweets are coming from a source called Cloudhopper. Cloudhopper was the name of the company Twitter acquired a long time ago to help bolster their SMS service.

Looks like the hackers are Tweeting via the old SMS service... pic.twitter.com/YcU3DTn9wS

— Sam (@Hooray) August 30, 2019