Jack Dorsey, hacker contro l'ad di Twitter: online messaggi razzisti e offensivi

Persone
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2019
Hackerato il profilo dell'ad di Twitter Jack Dorsey: online messaggi razzisti e offensivi

Attacco hacker contro Jack Dorsey, l'amministratore delegato di Twitter. Ad essere violato è stato proprio il profilo Twitter di Dorsey, dove sono stati postati tweet non autorizzati, alcuni dei quali offensivi e contenenti commenti razzisti. 
 


«Stiamo indagando», afferma un portavoce di Twitter e recita un "cinguettio" pubblicato dalla società. 
 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 22:31 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

﻿Giovani, la moda del barbiere: ogni mese il taglio va ritoccato

di Raffaella Troili

SMART CITY ROMA

PERSONE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

Roma Omnia Vatican Card

Visita i Musei Vaticani, la Cappella Sistina e San Pietro senza stress. Salta la fila e risparmia

Prenota adesso la tua visita a Roma

promo

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE