Russia, la tv nazionale accusa Marina, la giornalista della protesta in diretta: «È una spia inglese»

Channel One has finally responded to Marina Ovsyannikova’s on-air protest.



Kirill Kleimyonov, head of the news division, accuses her of being a British spy.



He said she has “betrayed [her] country and all of us … coldly, duplicitously, for a bonus.”



pic.twitter.com/1tHDmaVNpD

— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 21, 2022