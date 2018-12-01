Morto George Bush senior, l'addio di Obama: «L'America ha perso un patriota»

Mondo >
Sabato 1 Dicembre 2018
È commosso l'addio di Obama a George Bush senior, morto oggi all'età di 64 anni. «L'America ha perso un patriota e un umile servitore in George Herbert Walker Bush», ha scritto su Twitter l'ex Presidente degli Stati Uniti, Barack Obama.

E' morto George Bush senior, il 41mo presidente degli Usa. Trump: ha ispirato l'America
Morto George Bush senior: è stato il presidente più longevo della storia americana
 
«I nostri cuori oggi sono pesanti, ma sono anche pieni di gratitudine. I nostri pensieri vanno a tutta la famiglia Bush e a tutti quelli che sono stati ispirati dall'esempio di George e Barbara», conclude Obama. © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

