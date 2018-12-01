Morto George Bush senior, l'addio di Obama: «L'America ha perso un patriota»

E' morto George Bush senior, il 41mo presidente degli Usa. Trump: ha ispirato l'America
America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 1 dicembre 2018
«I nostri cuori oggi sono pesanti, ma sono anche pieni di gratitudine. I nostri pensieri vanno a tutta la famiglia Bush e a tutti quelli che sono stati ispirati dall'esempio di George e Barbara», conclude Obama.