Midterm, Beyoncé su Instagram: «Ho votato per Beto»

Mercoledì 7 Novembre 2018
Midterm, Beyoncé su Instagram: «Ho votato per Beto»
Beyoncé ha votato per Beto ÒRourke e sceglie Instagram per farlo sapere ai suoi milioni di follower a poche ore dalla chiusura dei seggi. «Non possiamo lamentarci di ciò che non va senza votare ed esercitare il nostro potere di migliorare la realtà.

 

Abbiamo bisogno di te», ha scritto la pop star texana sotto ad una foto nella quale indossa un cappellino da baseball con su scritto 'Beto per il Senatò. Beyoncé non ha mai nascosto di essere una sostenitrice dei democratici e in passato aveva sostenuto Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama. © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

