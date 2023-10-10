L'ultimo sacrificio, coppia israeliana combatte contro i terroristi e salva i figli: Itay e Hadar avevano 30 anni

L'ultimo sacrificio, coppia israeliana combatte contro i terroristi e salva i figli: Itay e Hadar avevano 30 anni
2 Minuti di Lettura
Martedì 10 Ottobre 2023, 00:47 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 00:49

Una giovane coppia israeliana è stata uccisa dai terroristi mentre cerca di proteggere i loro figli. Loro sono Itay e Hadar Berdichevsky. Vivevano nelle comunità agricole appena oltre il confine di Gaza. Avevano appena 30 anni. Stati brutalmente assassinati dopo aver combattuto ferocemente.

Gaza, l’assedio totale: stop a cibo, acqua e luce. Netanyahu: «Questo è solo l’inizio»

Il sacrificio

Avevano nascosto i loro bambini, due gemelli di dieci mesi, nel rifugio mentre i terroristi entravano in casa loro.

Solo 12 ore dopo sono stati salvati dall'esercito israeliano. Ancora oggi, a oltre 48 ore dall'assalto terroristico, si combatte nel kibbutz, una delle oltre duecento piccole comunità nate come comunità di agricoltori, ma nel tempo divenute piccole città autosufficienti, simbolo della colonizzazione del deserto in Palestina.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA