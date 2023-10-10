L'ultimo sacrificio, coppia israeliana combatte contro i terroristi e salva i figli: Itay e Hadar avevano 30 anni

Una giovane coppia israeliana è stata uccisa dai terroristi mentre cerca di proteggere i loro figli. Loro sono Itay e Hadar Berdichevsky. Vivevano nelle comunità agricole appena oltre il confine di Gaza. Avevano appena 30 anni. Stati brutalmente assassinati dopo aver combattuto ferocemente.

Gaza, l’assedio totale: stop a cibo, acqua e luce. Netanyahu: «Questo è solo l’inizio»

Avevano nascosto i loro bambini, due gemelli di dieci mesi, nel rifugio mentre i terroristi entravano in casa loro.

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, 30 years old. They hid the ten-month-old twins in the shelter while terrorists broke into their home. They were brutally murdered after fighting fiercely with the terrorists. The babies were left alone for over 12 hours until they were rescued.… pic.twitter.com/QrNHC2Y7d3

— Rotem Segev (@RotemSegev) October 9, 2023