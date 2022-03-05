John Stahl, morto l'attore de "Il Trono di Spade": aveva 68 anni

L'attore scozzese John Stahl, celebre per il suo ruolo di Rickard Karstark nella popolare serie fantasy 'Il Trono di Spadè, è morto all'età di 68 anni. La notizia è stata confermata dal suo agente, Amanda Fitzalan Howard, che lo ha descritto come «un attore di notevole abilità e un sostenitore del teatro scozzese».

Stahl, originario di Sauchie nel Clackmannanshire, è apparso anche in numerose produzioni teatrali durante la sua carriera, tra cui spettacoli alla Royal Shakespeare Company e al National Theatre. L'attore è morto il 2 marzo sull'isola di Lewis, in Scozia, ma la notizia è stata diffusa solo adesso.

Desperately sad to hear of the death of John Stahl. I worked very closely with the big man on The World Premier of “ Rebus: Log Shadows”,

John actually took me off stage, when I had a TIA. I adored working with him. @Beathhigh

— Charlie Lawson (@charlie_lawson1) March 5, 2022