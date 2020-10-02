Roma via il 22 in casa dello Young Boys, il 20 Inzaghi ospita il Dortmund

22 Oct - 18:55 BSC Young Boys - AS Roma

29 Oct - 21:00 AS Roma - PFC CSKA-Sofia

5 Nov - 18:55 AS Roma - CFR 1907 Cluj

26 Nov - 21:00 CFR 1907 Cluj - AS Roma

3 Dec - 21:00 AS Roma - BSC Young Boys

10 Dec - 18:55 PFC CSKA-Sofia - AS Roma



20 Oct - 21:00 S.S. Lazio - Borussia Dortmund

28 Oct - 21:00 Club Brugge - S.S. Lazio

4 Nov - 18:55 Football Club Zenit - S.S. Lazio

24 Nov - 21:00 S.S. Lazio - Football Club Zenit

2 Dec - 21:00 Borussia Dortmund - S.S. Lazio

8 Dec - 18:55 S.S. Lazio - Club Brugge

