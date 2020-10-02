Roma via il 22 in casa dello Young Boys, il 20 Inzaghi ospita il Dortmund

22 Oct - 18:55 BSC Young Boys - AS Roma
29 Oct - 21:00 AS Roma - PFC CSKA-Sofia
5 Nov - 18:55 AS Roma - CFR 1907 Cluj
26 Nov - 21:00 CFR 1907 Cluj - AS Roma
3 Dec - 21:00 AS Roma - BSC Young Boys
10 Dec - 18:55 PFC CSKA-Sofia - AS Roma
20 Oct - 21:00 S.S. Lazio - Borussia Dortmund
28 Oct - 21:00 Club Brugge - S.S. Lazio
4 Nov - 18:55 Football Club Zenit - S.S. Lazio
24 Nov - 21:00 S.S. Lazio - Football Club Zenit
2 Dec - 21:00 Borussia Dortmund - S.S. Lazio
8 Dec - 18:55 S.S. Lazio - Club Brugge Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:32
