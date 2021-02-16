COVID

Covid, Oms: «Contagi dimezzati da inizio anno, da 5 a 2,6 milioni a settimana»

Martedì 16 Febbraio 2021
Per la quinta settimana consecutiva Il numero dei casi di contagio da Covid-19 a livello globale è diminuito e il bilancio settimanale delle infezioni si è quasi dimezzato dall'inizio dell'anno: a renderlo noto tramite un post su Twitter è il direttore generale dell'Organizzazione mondiale della sanità (Oms), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. «I casi settimanali, ha precisato, sono passati da oltre cinque milioni nel periodo 4-10 gennaio a 2,6 milioni nel periodo 8-14 febbraio». 

 

Covid, Oms ha trovato conferma di una diffusione molto estesa del virus a Wuhan a dicembre 2019: c'erano già 13 varianti

«Questo dimostra che semplici misure di salute pubblica funzionano contro il #COVID19, anche in presenza delle varianti - ha commentato il numero uno dell'Oms in un tweet successivo -. Ciò che conta adesso è come rispondiamo a questo trend. L'incendio non è domato, ma abbiamo ridotto le sue dimensioni. Se smettiamo di combatterlo su qualsiasi fronte, ritornerà ruggendo». 

