Perde le gambe in un incidente, sale 2.744 gradini con le braccia: «Nulla è impossibile»

Mandy Horvath aveva perso entrambe le gambe dopo un incidente. Quattro anni dopo, ha raggiunto la vetta del Manitou Incline, in Colorado. Sono 2744 gradini, in una  delle più alte scale di questo tipo nel mondo. E' stata anche soprannominata il "santo Graal del cardio", e viene usata anche dagli atleti per allenarsi. Horvath ha documentato la sua impresa su Instagram per mostrare "che non esiste assolutamente nulla di impossibile".

 
 

Its #limblossawarenessmonth and I wanted to share something incredible I did yesterday. I did the pikes peak incline on my hands and rear. The incline is 2,744 steps of railroad ties and this wasn't even the steep part. The incline gains 2,000 feet in elevation in less than a mile and peaks at 8,590 ft. To my knowledge, I am the first female double amputee to reach the top. I'm so thankful for my life and the ability to display that absolutely anything is possible. Making 2 separate posts because the pictures are just too good! Huge thankyou to my team of two making sure I didnt roll back down ðŸ˜‚ #incline #manitouincline #amputee #ican #goals #willtolive #awareness #guinessrecord #womenofpower #powerful #anythingispossible

Un post condiviso da Mandy Horvath (@lifeproofbionicwoman)

VenerdÃ¬ 27 Aprile 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 15:14

