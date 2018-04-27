Perde le gambe in un incidente, sale 2.744 gradini con le braccia: «Nulla è impossibile»
Its #limblossawarenessmonth and I wanted to share something incredible I did yesterday. I did the pikes peak incline on my hands and rear. The incline is 2,744 steps of railroad ties and this wasn't even the steep part. The incline gains 2,000 feet in elevation in less than a mile and peaks at 8,590 ft. To my knowledge, I am the first female double amputee to reach the top. I'm so thankful for my life and the ability to display that absolutely anything is possible. Making 2 separate posts because the pictures are just too good! Huge thankyou to my team of two making sure I didnt roll back down ðŸ˜‚ #incline #manitouincline #amputee #ican #goals #willtolive #awareness #guinessrecord #womenofpower #powerful #anythingispossible
