The CSG (Carrier Strike Group) of the Charles de Gaulle begins a mission today that will last for six weeks.

Accompanying the aircraft carrier is also the Italian frigate ITS Carabiniere (F593).

▶️ https://t.co/3CRyNNpgMNhttps://t.co/3CRyNNpgMN

— Itamilradar (@ItaMilRadar) April 22, 2024