Migranti, Sea Watch: «Nuovo naufragio a largo della Libia»

As the bodies of last week's shipwreck still wash ashore, another boat sunk Saturday morning, off Tripoli. We don't know how many lives were lost yet. No EU ships around, only @Frontex planes watching and coordinating forced returns by the EU-funded, so-called Libyan Coast Guard. https://t.co/5CzhogtZzh pic.twitter.com/ehUdRQF5n6