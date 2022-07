Ilaria Alpi, bomba sotto il sedile dell'auto uccide il somalo che fu assolto dall'omicidio dopo 16 anni

MOGADISHU EXPLOSION: A bomb under a car seat kills Hashi Omar Hassan, a #Somali man who was released from prison in Italy in 2016 after 16 yrs of complicity in the murder of an #Italian journalist Ilaria Alpi on March 20, 1994. #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/tVoTUbijBE

— GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) July 6, 2022