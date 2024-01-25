Missione lunare Slim, atterraggio a 55 metri dall'obiettivo

Il lander giapponese Slim (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), è riuscito ad atterrare a circa 55 metri dal luogo designato, centrando il suo obiettivo che era a meno di 100 metri, ha dichiarato l'agenzia spaziale del paese, la Jaxa, rilasciando le prime immagini della missione.

Touch down for @SLIM_JAXA! Congratulations to Japan 🇯🇵 on becoming the fifth country to make a soft lunar landing! Amazing and patient work from the SLIM team, and a true breakthrough in lunar exploration. 19 kg fuel left! Can’t wait to see the results from this mission! #SLIM pic.twitter.com/wD2OhKr4Lh