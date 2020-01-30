Morto Billy, il koala salvato dalle fiamme, simbolo della tragedia australiana

Era stato trovato un mese fa. Ferito, con le zampe bruciate, era stato immediatamente portato nel Centro di recupero della fauna selvatica di Adelaide. Lì, Billy, come era stato subito ribattezzato, era stato curato e coccolato dai volontari dell'Adelaide & Hills Koala Rescue che avevano sperato in una guarigione che, purtroppo, non è arrivata. La triste notizia della morte del koala è arrivata ieri.

A diffonderla sui social, dove la vicenda di Billy era seguitissima, un breve comunicato dei responsabili del centro di recupero. "Abbiamo alcune notizie molto tristi da condividere con voi, hanno scritto. Il nostro caro Billy non è riuscito a terminare il suo viaggio di recupero. Sembrava stare meglio ma le ferite e lo stress per la tragica esperienza vissuta, sono stati troppo per lui. Grazie a tutti per il vostro amore". E poi, "Dormi bene, Billy. Ci manchi". Nel frattempo, è notizia di queste ore, l'emergenza incendi in Australia, continua.



