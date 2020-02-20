Dopo aver mangiato la banana di Cattelan, David Datuna lancia la mostra con opere commestibili

Giovedì 20 Febbraio 2020 di Riccardo De Palo
Lo scorso dicembre aveva stupito tutti mangiando la famosa banana di Maurizio Cattelan - già venduta per 120 mila dollari con il titolo "Comedian" - filmando il proprio gesto come una riuscita, e virale, performance. Ora, forte della sua esperienza "gastronomica" di Art Basel a Miami, l'artista David Datuna resta sul tema, e propone un'intera mostra in cui tutte le opere sono commestibili.
 

La mostra - che non poteva chiamarsi che "Hungry Artist", ovvero artista affamato - si apre proprio oggi a New York, persso la Galleria Ca' d'Oro, come documenta lo stesso americano (di origini georgiane) che vive a Manhattan. «Rispetto Cattelan, lo adoro. Ma io sono solo un artista che mangia un altro artista», aveva detto Datuna dopo il suo "morso" mediatico. 

 


Gli spettatori sono invitati a staccare dal muro le opere - banane, kiwi, ma anche semplici foglie di lattuga - e a mangiarsele. Uno spettacolo gastronomico e interattivo offerto al prezzo di 450 dollari, il "certificato" da acquistare i cui proventi andranno a una organizzazione che finanzia la ricerca contro il cancro.

La banana attaccata al muro di Cattelan venduta a 120 mila dollari

 «Qualsiasi interazione significativa con un oggetto potrebbe trasformarlo in arte, che sia esso una banana o una verdura», spiega Datuna su Instagram, annunciando la mostra. «Il percorso iniziato come Hungry Artist a Miami è un nuovo modo di comunicare e una rivoluzione della coscienza. Ciò che percepiamo come materialismo non è altro che il frutto di condizionamento sociale». Chissà che l'idea di Datuna non faccia proseliti tra gli chef stellati, abituati a mostrare i propri piatti con grande senso artistico, e spesso anche a venderli a prezzi elevati.
 

 

