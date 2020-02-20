Dopo aver mangiato la banana di Cattelan, David Datuna lancia la mostra con opere commestibili

Lo scorso dicembre aveva stupito tutti mangiando la famosa banana di Maurizio Cattelan - già venduta per 120 mila dollari con il titolo "Comedian" - filmando il proprio gesto come una riuscita, e virale, performance. Ora, forte della sua esperienza "gastronomica" di Art Basel a Miami, l'artista David Datuna resta sul tema, e propone un'intera mostra in cui tutte le opere sono commestibili.



La mostra - che non poteva chiamarsi che "Hungry Artist", ovvero artista affamato - si apre proprio oggi a New York, persso la Galleria Ca' d'Oro, come documenta lo stesso americano (di origini georgiane) che vive a Manhattan. «Rispetto Cattelan, lo adoro. Ma io sono solo un artista che mangia un altro artista», aveva detto Datuna dopo il suo "morso" mediatico.

Gli spettatori sono invitati a staccare dal muro le opere - banane, kiwi, ma anche semplici foglie di lattuga - e a mangiarsele. Uno spettacolo gastronomico e interattivo offerto al prezzo di 450 dollari, il "certificato" da acquistare i cui proventi andranno a una organizzazione che finanzia la ricerca contro il cancro.

La banana attaccata al muro di Cattelan venduta a 120 mila dollari

«Qualsiasi interazione significativa con un oggetto potrebbe trasformarlo in arte, che sia esso una banana o una verdura», spiega Datuna su Instagram, annunciando la mostra. «Il percorso iniziato come Hungry Artist a Miami è un nuovo modo di comunicare e una rivoluzione della coscienza. Ciò che percepiamo come materialismo non è altro che il frutto di condizionamento sociale». Chissà che l'idea di Datuna non faccia proseliti tra gli chef stellati, abituati a mostrare i propri piatti con grande senso artistico, e spesso anche a venderli a prezzi elevati.



