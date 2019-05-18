Emily Ratajkowski posa nuda contro la legge anti-aborto in Alabama

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Emily Ratajkowski ha posato nuda per sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica sulla legge anti-aborto approvata dallo stato dell'. Con la firma su questa legge si è aperta la battaglia legale, con le associazioni a difesa dei diritti delle donne che hanno già annunciato di voler dichiarare guerra alla misura., 27 anni, ha iniziato la sua personale battaglia pubblicando giovedì la foto su. La modella si copre con un braccio e con un Anthurium. Emily Ratajkowski scrive poi un messaggio: «Questa settimana, 25 vecchi bianchi hanno votato per vietare l'aborto in Alabama anche in caso di incesto e stupro».«Questi uomini al potere stanno imponendo la loro volontà sui corpi delle donne per sostenere il patriarcato e togliendo alle donne di bassa estrazione economica il diritto di scegliere di non riprodursi. Gli stati che cercano di vietare l'aborto sono gli stati che hanno le più alte proporzioni di donne nere che vivono lì. Questa decisione è legata alla classe e alla razza, ed è un attacco diretto alle donne dei diritti umani fondamentali negli Stati Uniti. I nostri corpi, la nostra scelta»