Emily Ratajkowski posa nuda contro la legge anti-aborto in Alabama

This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce. The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.
«Questi uomini al potere stanno imponendo la loro volontà sui corpi delle donne per sostenere il patriarcato e togliendo alle donne di bassa estrazione economica il diritto di scegliere di non riprodursi. Gli stati che cercano di vietare l'aborto sono gli stati che hanno le più alte proporzioni di donne nere che vivono lì. Questa decisione è legata alla classe e alla razza, ed è un attacco diretto alle donne dei diritti umani fondamentali negli Stati Uniti. I nostri corpi, la nostra scelta»
