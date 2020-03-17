Coronavirus, positivo attore del Trono di Spade: interpretava Tormund

Coronavirus anche nel Trono di Spade: l'attore norvegese Kristofer Hivju, che interpreta "Tormund" nella serie di culto Game of Thrones, è stato contagiato dal coronavirus ma è in buone condizioni. Lo ha reso noto lui stesso su Instagram precisando che è in auto quarantena con la famiglia nella sua abitazione. «Stiamo bene, io ho solo lievi sintomi di raffreddore», ha scritto in un post accompagnato da una foto in cui appare sorridente insieme a sua moglie, Gry Moalver Hivju.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency