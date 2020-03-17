Coronavirus, positivo attore del Trono di Spade: interpretava Tormund

Coronavirus anche nel Trono di Spade: l'attore norvegese Kristofer Hivju, che interpreta "Tormund" nella serie di culto Game of Thrones, è stato contagiato dal coronavirus ma è in buone condizioni. Lo ha reso noto lui stesso su Instagram precisando che è in auto quarantena con la famiglia nella sua abitazione. «Stiamo bene, io ho solo lievi sintomi di raffreddore», ha scritto in un post accompagnato da una foto in cui appare sorridente insieme a sua moglie, Gry Moalver Hivju.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:19

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA