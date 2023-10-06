Nobel per la Pace 2023, vince Narges Mohammadi: in prima linea nella lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran

La donna è stata arrestata più volte ed è ancora in prigione

Nobel per la Pace 2023, vince Narges Mohammadi: in prima linea nella lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran
1 Minuto di Lettura
Venerdì 6 Ottobre 2023, 11:05 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:08

Il Comitato norvegese per il Nobel ha deciso di assegnare il Premio Nobel per la pace 2023 a Narges Mohammadi per la sua lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran e per la promozione dei diritti umani e della libertà per tutti.

Mohammadi ha pagato a caro prezzo le sue battaglie. Il regime iraniano l'ha arrestata 13 volte, condannata cinque volte e condannata a un totale di 31 anni di carcere e 154 frustate. Mohammadi è ancora in prigione.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA