Nobel per la Pace 2023, vince Narges Mohammadi: in prima linea nella lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran

Il Comitato norvegese per il Nobel ha deciso di assegnare il Premio Nobel per la pace 2023 a Narges Mohammadi per la sua lotta contro l'oppressione delle donne in Iran e per la promozione dei diritti umani e della libertà per tutti.

2023 #NobelPeacePrize laureate Narges Mohammadi’s brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison. pic.twitter.com/ooDEZAVX01

