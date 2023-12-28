Londra, l'atterraggio "estremo" con venti a 70 km/ sull'aeroporto di Heathrow

Un volo dell'American Airlines è stato ripreso dal canale X specializzato BIG JET TV durante un atterraggio all'aeroporto Heathrow di Londra. Mercoledì scorso i venti hanno soffiato a quasi 70 km/h sulla capitale inglese mettendo a dura prova le abilità, straordinarie, dei piloti. Come in questo caso.

American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow!

Caught during our livestream at @HeathrowAirport. Strong, gusting crosswind elements catching-out even the most seasoned pilots! Wouldn’t have liked being the NFP on this one 😂 watch the flight surfaces 🫨



