Londra, l'atterraggio "estremo" con venti a 70 km/ sull'aeroporto di Heathrow
1 Minuto di Lettura
Giovedì 28 Dicembre 2023, 10:33

Un volo dell'American Airlines è stato ripreso dal canale X specializzato BIG JET TV durante un atterraggio all'aeroporto Heathrow di Londra. Mercoledì scorso i venti hanno soffiato a quasi 70 km/h sulla capitale inglese mettendo a dura prova le abilità, straordinarie, dei piloti. Come in questo caso.

