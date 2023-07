#Popov’s attempt to directly appeal to #Putin for support and his insubordination of #Gerasimov’s command is indicative of a pattern of corrosive behavior that has developed within the Russian command and the Russian forces fighting in #Ukraine.🧵https://t.co/WCpoviHsOf https://t.co/eNSTJfZoyp

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 14, 2023