California, perde le dita delle mani dopo essere sopravvissuto al Covid: «Mettete la mascherina»

Amazing day!! Gregg Garfield, the first COVID-19 positive patient to be admitted to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center on March 5 was able to walk out to go home today. Huge thanks to the Emergency Department, ICU, 5 North, 3 North, Respiratory Therapy, EVS, Dr. Stephen Kishineff, Dr. Celina Barba-Simic, Dr. John Harris, Dr. Karen Tsujimoto, Dr. Noha Barsoum, Dr. Daniel Dea and Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun for their dedication and compassionate care provided to Gregg during his 64 days in the hospital! Thank you to all the caregivers who came for the going away celebration!

