La Regina Elisabetta condivide su Instagram il video del suo primo discorso di Natale: ed è subito The Crown

Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019

Sembra un episodio di The Crown ma non lo è: sull'Instagram della famiglia reale è spuntato un video del primo messaggio televisivo della Regina Elisabetta, a Natale del 1957. Quell'anno la Regina era salita al trono da cinque anni e si cimentò nella prima diretta video reale, live dalla Long Library di Sandringham, Norfolk, dove stava trascorrendo le feste. 

E, si spiega su Instagram, fu proprio il nonno di Elisabetta, Giorgio V, a leggere il primo messaggio di Natale nel 1932 con un discorso scritto dal poeta e scrittore Rudyard Kipling. 
 

