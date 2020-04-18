CORONAVIRUS

All In Challenge, Gwyneth Paltrow si unisce alla raccolta fondi di De Niro e DiCaprio

Social
Sabato 18 Aprile 2020
All In Challenge, Gwyneth Paltrow si unisce alla raccolta fondi di De Niro e DiCaprio
Continua la sfida di All In Challenge. «Nello sforzo di aiutare le organizzazioni che provvedono ad assicurare il cibo e l'assistenza ai più poveri in questo momento di difficoltà, ho deciso di unirmi a AllinChallenge, allo scopo di recuperare denaro e aiutarli». Lo annuncia Gwyneth Paltrow in un video su Instagram, rivelando che, come prevede la sfida lanciata da Leonardo DiCaprio e Robert De Niro ai personaggi dello star system americano, "offre" qualcosa di eccezionale a qualcuno dei fortunati donatori.

«Ho deciso di donare un abito che ho indossato durante una cerimonia agli Oscar - dice l'attrice - e che ha un grande valore affettivo!, che consegnerò io personalmente nelle vostre mani insieme ad una tazza di
the o un bicchiere di vino». L'attrice "nomina" a partecipare alla sfida altre due star hollywoodiane, Cameron Diaz e Drew Barrymore.
 
  © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

La Pasqua come una volta, senza farina e senza abbacchio: ma era bella davvero?

di Pietro Piovani

SMART CITY ROMA

SOCIAL

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

promo

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE