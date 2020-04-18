All In Challenge, Gwyneth Paltrow si unisce alla raccolta fondi di De Niro e DiCaprio

«Ho deciso di donare un abito che ho indossato durante una cerimonia agli Oscar - dice l'attrice - e che ha un grande valore affettivo!, che consegnerò io personalmente nelle vostre mani insieme ad una tazza di
the o un bicchiere di vino». L'attrice "nomina" a partecipare alla sfida altre due star hollywoodiane, Cameron Diaz e Drew Barrymore.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund. I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine. Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. I love you @garyvee for being part of this. I now challenge @drewbarrymore @camerondiaz and @lakebell.
NOTIFICHE NEWSLETTER ABBONAMENTI
LOGOUT