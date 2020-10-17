Nigeria, 14 soldati morti in un attacco di Boko Haram

Nigeria, sono 14 i soldati rimasti uccisi in un attacco del gruppo islamico Boko Haram. Una serie di attacchi ha provocato oltre 430 vittime da parte del gruppo militante islamico Boko Haram nel luglio scorso. L'esercito nigeriano continua le sue operazioni nel nord est della Paese per cercare di stanare l'organizzazione terroristica. In un filmato pubblicato su Twitter da Defense News Nigeria viene ripreso un attacco effettuato da Boko Haram.

This is Boko Haram released footage of their attack. They have become media savvy of late. We lost 14 soldiers. Every Nigerian should know this is the greatest existential threat in the history of the Nigerian Federation. They are covertly armed and financed via proxy pic.twitter.com/ahMjwHZoYI