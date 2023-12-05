True Detective: Night Country, dal 15 gennaio su Sky: il trailer con Jodie Foster

Martedì 5 Dicembre 2023, 08:45

C'è finalmente un trailer per True Detective: Night Country, la quarta stagione della serie HBO che arriverà il 15 gennaio in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW. Creata, scritta e diretta da Issa Lòpez, il cast comprende Jodie Foster, premio Oscar per Sotto Accusa e Il Silenzio degli Innocenti, Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) con Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) e John Hawkes (candidato agli Oscar per Un Gelido Inverno).



