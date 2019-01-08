Morto William Sheppard, popolare attore della saga di Star Trek

Era notissimo per aver interpretato nel corso degli anni ben quattro diversi personaggi in Star Trek: il comandante di Rura Penth in «Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country», lo scienziato Ira Graves in «Star Trek: The Next Generation», il pilota Qatai in «Star Trek: The Next Generation» e uno dei ministri di Vulcano nel film «Star Trek» del 2009. L'attore britannico William Morgan Sheppard, popolare interprete della saga fantascientifica, è morto in un ospedale di Los Angeles, all'età di 86 anni. L'annuncio della scomparsa, avvenuta domenica scorsa, è stato dato dal figlio, l'attore Mark Sheppard, su Instagram, che ha recitato con il padre in «Star Trek: Voyager» (1995), «Streghe» (1998) e «Doctor Who» (2005).
Nel corso della sua lunga carriera, William Morgan Sheppard, nato a Londra il 24 agosto 1932, ha lavorato con numerosi registi, fra cui Michael Bay, Trevor Nunn, Chris Nolan, Peter Hall, Peter Brook, Ron Maxwell, Richard Attenborough, Michael Mann e David Lynch. È apparso in film come «Transformers», «The Prestige», «The Elephant Man», «The Keep», «Cry Freedom», «Elvira», «Marat-Sade».
Sheppard è inoltre noto per le sue numerose apparizioni in popolari serie come «Criminal Minds», «Gilmore Girls», «Cold Case», «Alias», «Star Trek Voyager», «Tracey Takes On», «Frasier» e «Max Headroom». La carriera di Sheppard è stata per trent'anni costellata di successi teatrali in Inghilterra. È stato un apprezzato attore della Royal Shakespeare Company per più di dieci anni. Trasferitosi negli Usa, a Broadway ha recitato in numerose commedie.
We went to spend some time with my father today. Though he couldn’t speak, we held hands, he laughed and was so happy to see us. We left and came home. A good day. He was rushed to hospital and passed at 6:30pm, my mother by his side. I am so grateful that he didn’t have to suffer any longer. Thank you for all your kind thoughts, love and prayers.