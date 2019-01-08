Morto William Sheppard, popolare attore della saga di Star Trek

Era notissimo per aver interpretato nel corso degli anni ben quattro diversi personaggi in Star Trek: il comandante di Rura Penth in «Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country», lo scienziato Ira Graves in «Star Trek: The Next Generation», il pilota Qatai in «Star Trek: The Next Generation» e uno dei ministri di Vulcano nel film «Star Trek» del 2009. L'attore britannico William Morgan Sheppard, popolare interprete della saga fantascientifica, è morto in un ospedale di Los Angeles, all'età di 86 anni. L'annuncio della scomparsa, avvenuta domenica scorsa, è stato dato dal figlio, l'attore Mark Sheppard, su Instagram, che ha recitato con il padre in «Star Trek: Voyager» (1995), «Streghe» (1998) e «Doctor Who» (2005).

Nel corso della sua lunga carriera, William Morgan Sheppard, nato a Londra il 24 agosto 1932, ha lavorato con numerosi registi, fra cui Michael Bay, Trevor Nunn, Chris Nolan, Peter Hall, Peter Brook, Ron Maxwell, Richard Attenborough, Michael Mann e David Lynch. È apparso in film come «Transformers», «The Prestige», «The Elephant Man», «The Keep», «Cry Freedom», «Elvira», «Marat-Sade».

Sheppard è inoltre noto per le sue numerose apparizioni in popolari serie come «Criminal Minds», «Gilmore Girls», «Cold Case», «Alias», «Star Trek Voyager», «Tracey Takes On», «Frasier» e «Max Headroom». La carriera di Sheppard è stata per trent'anni costellata di successi teatrali in Inghilterra. È stato un apprezzato attore della Royal Shakespeare Company per più di dieci anni. Trasferitosi negli Usa, a Broadway ha recitato in numerose commedie.



