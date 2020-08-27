​Orlando Bloom e Katy Perry, nata la prima figlia della coppia: il tenero scatto su Instagram

Orlando Bloom e Katy Perry sono diventati genitori di una bimba di nome Daisy Dove Bloom. La coppia ha annunciato con orgoglio l'arrivo della neonata con una dichiarazione sul sito web dell'Unicef, di cui entrambi sono ambasciatori.
«Stiamo volando, pieni di amore e meraviglia, per l'arrivo sano e sicuro di nostra figlia. Ma sappiamo di essere fortunati e che non tutti possono vivere un'esperienza di parto tranquilla come la nostra», hanno scritto, accompagnando il testo con una foto in bianco e nero della manina della piccola con quelle dei genitori.
La bimba si chiama Daisy, ossia margherita, e nella foto condivisa si intravede proprio una manucure a margherita sulle mani della mamma.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
