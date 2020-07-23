Orlando Bloom, tatuaggio sul cuore con nome del suo cane ritrovato morto

«Adesso Mighty è dall'altra parte. Dopo 7 giorni di ricerche dall'alba al tramonto e nelle ore piccole, oggi, il 7 ° giorno ~ il numero di completamento ~ abbiamo trovato il suo collare ... Ho pianto più questa settimana di quanto pensassi possibile, che è stato molto catartico e di uarigione ... Non ho lasciato nulla di intentato, ho strisciato attraverso tutti i buchi dell'uomo, sotto le strade, perlustrato ogni cortile e letto del torrente. Anche due cani da fiuto hanno fatto del loro meglio...». Così pochi giorni fa Orlando Bloom aveva annunciato sui social che il suo cagnolino Mighty era scomparso. Dopo una settimana di ricerche continue il barboncino è stato purtroppo ritrovato morto. Bloom ha scritto un commovente post su Instagram e ha deciso di farsi tatuare il nome del cucciolo sul petto, come mostra il video della moglie Katy Perry.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
