Terremoto, a Milano forte scossa avvertita dalla popolazione: magnitudo 3.8

Terremoto a Milano: forte scossa con una magnitudo fra 3.8 e 4.3. Il sisma è stato avvertito distintamente anche ai piani bassi delle abitazioni. Tante le telefonate ai centralini dei vigili del fuoco e delle forze dell'ordine. Secondo l'Ingv il terremoto delle 16.59 ha avuto una magnitudo di 3.8 con epicentro a Trezzano sul Naviglio a una profondità di 8 chilometri.
[STIMA #PROVVISORIA] #terremoto Mag tra 3.8 e 4.3 ore 16:59 IT del 17-12-2020, prov/zona Milano #INGV_25805541 https://t.co/QSEAqdYqHz
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) December 17, 2020
